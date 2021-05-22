Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Keegen Bentley, 20, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Mary Hicks, 63, of the 00 block of Jane Street, Centreville, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
William Stillard, 34, of the 500 block of West Monroe Street, Andrews, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia and a warrant issued by authorities in St. Joe County.
Darla Beebe, 54, of the 1000 block of Cato Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of theft.
Benjamin Hicks, 45, of the 13600 block of Scrosport Drive, Sparta, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle after forfeiture of license.
Travis Harlan, 29, of the 600 block of North Lakeview Avenue, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court on an original charge of driving while suspended and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Janice Lowery, 39, of the 6800 block of North C.R. 315E, Howe, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of a legend drug.
Kevin Smith, 46, of the 2700 block of East C.R. 150N, LaGrange, was arrested Wednesday by Shipshewana police on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Jess Waterhouse, 26, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 250W, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Angela Cooper, 44, of the 500 block of Wanita Drive, Goshen, was arrested Thursday by Shipshewana police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Cooper posted bond and was released Thursday.
Hugh Easterday, 49, of the 7900 block of North C.R. 800W, Orland, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Danielle Garl, 44, of the 25000 block of U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Garl posted bond and was released Thursday.
David Garl, 39, homeless, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of visiting a common nuisance. Garl posted bond and was released Thursday.
Amanda Slone, 30, of the 7700 block of South S.R. 3, South Milford, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant issued by authorities in Noble County.
