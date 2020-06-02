LAGRANGE – Republican voters will be headed to the polls today to chose which candidates in two local races will be moving onto November’s general election.
Three people have thrown their hats in the ring for the Commissioners District 2 seat now held by Dennis Kratz. Kratz, who is wrapping up his first term in that seat, is running for re-election. Former District 2 Commissioner Ken Myers and LaGrange Town Board president Raymond Hoover are challenging him.
Kratz said he’s enjoyed his time as a commissioner and wants to continue serving the people of LaGrange. He called the work he’s done as a commissioner important.
“I want to continue to stand up for what I believe in, and keep government as small as possible,” he explained.
Former commissioner Kevin Myers served 15 months on the board, filling the vacancy left when former commissioner Jack Price who passed away while in office. Myers said he brings a more proactive approach to the office that allows him to get things done.
“We need to make a change in what we’re doing,” he explained. “We need to be looking out six months to a year — maybe even three to five years – and start making some plans for the future. The other big item for me is communicating with the citizens.”
Hoover, who’s been a member of the LaGrange Town Board for nine years now, the last two as its president, said he wants to help improve local government and keep LaGrange County moving forward.
Hoover said he thinks the county can help jump-start new housing starts in LaGrange County, saying without new housing, the county can’t attract new industry and business.
He also said he thinks the county can better use its Major Moves money.
“We can get that money working for the betterment of all,” he added.
Republican voters also will be asked to choose three people from a field of four to appear on the fall ballot for three open at large seats on the LaGrange County Council. Those candidates include incumbents Michael Strawser, Jeff Brill, and Steve McKowen and newcomer Kimberly McKibben.
Strawser, an 11-year veteran of the council said his experience at helping LaGrange County recover from the recession of 2009 will be beneficial in helping the county deal with the economic fallout coming because of coronavirus pandemic.
Brill, a former LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent, has been serving for four years. He said he wants to use his position on the council to help LaGrange County improve its housing market.
McKowen, also an incumbent, has been a member of the LaGrange County Council for the past 12 years.
McKowen said the council has done a lot of good for the LaGrange County business community in those 12 years and he wants to do more.
“We’ve gotten a lot accomplished for economic development and I want to keep the good business climate going,” he said. “We’ve kept taxes low and we’ve looked out for the taxpayer.”
McKibben, recently retired from the front office at the sheriff’s office, said her experience helping three different administrations at the sheriff’s department prepare annual budgets will serve her well as a member of the county council.
Other candidates on Tuesday’s Republican ballot running unopposed for LaGrange County offices include Kimberly Johnson, candidate for the LaGrange County Clerk of Courts; incumbent Larry Miller, District 3 Commissioner; Kenneth D. Myers, coroner; Sheila Getz, LaGrange County Treasurer and incumbent James Lemon, who is seeking a second term as the LaGrange County Treasurer.
