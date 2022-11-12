LAGRANGE — Thanks to a recent window of unseasonably warm and dry weather, construction crews hired by LaGrange were able to put a topcoat of surface asphalt down on five blocks of Union Street in south LaGrange the crews rebuilt.
The project, originally scheduled to be finished and ready to open in October, has faced multiple delays due to limits on the materials, most notably concrete.
The project rebuilt the road from the ground up, including installing new water, sewer, and storm sewer lines. The design also called for Union Street to have new sidewalks.
The shortage of concrete delayed the project by at least two months, and forced construction crews to not pour new sidewalks, instead ensuring that the road’s curbs and driveway approaches were completed first.
The unusually warm weather allowed crews to keep working when typically Indiana weather would have shut many of those construction projects down.
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson said crews prefer to pave in weather at least 45 degrees or warmer. Concrete can be poured in colder weather, but requires special additives and needs to be covered with special thermal blankets for a week to cure. Those additives, however, can leave the finished concrete weaker than it would be without them. He said he would prefer the work be done without having to add additives to the concrete.
Eagleson the subcontractor hired to do the concrete work on this job was limited by his supplier to about 30 yards of concrete a week, about two and a half truckloads.
“That doesn’t go real far on a job like this,” he added.
While the town hopes to open the road to traffic within the next couple of weeks, the sidewalks might have to wait until next spring to be completed.
“If it gets cold quickly, and the ground starts to freeze, we’ll be looking at bringing those people back next spring to finish,” he said. With more seasonal weather predicted for the weekend and next week, the weather could delay the rest of the work needed to complete the project even further.
“We’re just going to have to see how bad this cold snap is,” he added.
Fortunately, the delays have not caused the project’s overall cost to spiral out of control. Eagleson said the price of concrete were locked in on this project.
He said it was important to get the final layer of asphalt down on the road before winter snows start to fly.
“This kind of levels everything up,” Eagleson said. “Until you put the surface on, you just have the base, and all the castings, water shut off and valves, and any manholes sit above the grade, and that makes it difficult for people to drive on and not damage something. And it would have made it almost impossible for us to plow.”
