LAGRANGE — A large housing development project planned for Topeka took one step closer to reality Monday morning when the LaGrange County Commissioners voted to change the 50-acre plot’s zoning from S-1 to U-1, making it viable for a housing development.
Topeka town officials are planning to build a new $28 million 151-unit housing development on the town’s north edge.
Last week, Topeka officials requested $3 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds to help move the project forward.
Heather Presley-Cowen, the co-founder of the nonprofit Housing Resource Hub, led a presentation of the development plans on Oct. 11 before the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority. The authority has been charged with $50 million in READI funds to allocate and must allocate the remaining $20 million-plus by next June. The money must be used by the recipients by 2026.
“For very few years here we’ve had very little growth in the housing market, but yet we’ve had great expansion of our industrial side of things,” Topeka Town Manager Stewart Bender said. “We have a town of 1,100 people that turns into over 5,000 during the day.”
Bender said he convinced the town of Topeka to purchase land for housing. The 51.5-acre tract of land northeast of North Main Street and East Lake Street cost about $1.29 million and is walkable to downtown. According to a market potential analysis, the 10 counties around Allen need 15,000 housing units and LaGrange needed about 8% of that, even taking into account its large Amish population, Presley-Cowen said. LaGrange County could absorb 510-690 new housing units a year in its largest towns of LaGrange, Topeka, and Shipshewana. About 798 individuals and households are looking each year to buy housing in the county.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a request by the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department to allocate the department an additional $50,000 from the county’s Cumulative Capital fund to help the parks department close a fund gap to build a new large pavilion at its Delt Church Park.
Bids to build the new pavilion came in $100,000 over the engineer’s estimate. The park board met Monday night to approve transferring an additional $50,000 from its none reverting fund to be used for the construction of the new building.
The pavilions at the park are an important revenue stream for the parks department and are popular with visitors who pay to rent them for special occasions.
The commissioner took under advisement bids made for a fuel contract with the LaGrange County Highway Department. Only one company, Ceres Solutions, which operates a fuel terminal just outside of LaGrange, bid on the contract. Ceres Solution bid $3.374 for gasoline and $3.765 for diesel fuel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.