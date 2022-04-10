KENDALLVILLE — The city of Kendallville will now have a new place for people to shop for clothes and other accessories without having to drive long distances to do so.
The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce along with members of the city council held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for MaDek Lux Boutique on Lima Road celebrating the opening of the new store.
Owner Brittnie Kintz cut the ribbon alongside council members Amy Ballard and Jim Dazey along with the Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Sharon Montoya.
Kintz was a stay-at-home mom for two years raising her three kids. She and her family moved to Kendallville a year ago and she noticed there weren’t many places locally to shop for clothes.
“There are only two places to get clothes in town. You often have to drive to Fort Wayne or shop online and I found that wasn’t ideal, especially when shopping for children’s clothes,” she said.
That’s when she started considering the idea of opening up her own clothing store which she started doing last year.
Her husband, Robert, recently opened up a new gun store, The II Amendment, located in the same plaza as her storefront.
She said its best of both worlds with both businesses being near each other and each of them running their own businesses.
MaDek Lux offers a variety of clothing for children, teenagers and women. It also offers natural facial creams, makeups, hats and even food like barbeque sauces and rice crispy treats.
“We also sell children’s toys you can’t really find elsewhere. Much of what we sell is made locally,” she said. “We sell earrings that are made locally and a variety of locally created products.”
She hopes her store will bring a different feel to the city and not just be another typical boutique shop.
She said her store can be a place where people can get clothing rather than having to go to Walmart or a store in Fort Wayne to do so.
“We had a lot of people come by while we were finishing up the store just to get a sneak peek and so far we’ve had positive feedback,” she said. “We’ve had lots of support from the community.”
