ALBION — An area pair were booked into the Noble County Jail Friday night following a high-speed chase in rural Noble County.
Zachary A. Centers, 30, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Centers was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony.
Alyssa E. Relue, 29, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, a passenger in Centers’ vehicle, was jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Centers has a pair of pending drug cases in Noble County. On March 29, he was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. He posted bond that day. On April 9, he was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
On April 12, Noble Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch issued a warrant for Centers’ arrest on the April 9 charge.
In a preliminary court appearance Monday in Noble Circuit Court regarding the weekend’s incident, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery successfully argued for a $100,000 bond for Centers, citing Centers’ high risk assessment, the danger he posed to the community during his alleged pursuit and his pending Level 3 felony charge.
Centers said he would be hiring his own attorney.
In her court appearance Monday, Mowery had asked that Relue be held on a $25,000 bond.
Relue asked to be released on her own recognizance, saying she had an appointment to have her wisdom teeth removed next week, and had no financial means to bond out of jail before the appointment.
Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer set Relue’s bond at $10,000. She asked for the court to appoint the Noble County Public Defenders Office to represent her.
According to court documents, Wolcottville Deputy Town Marshal Cpl. Zarek Finley was on patrol on South Main Street in Wolcottville at approximately 6:55 p.m. when he observed a 1994 Dodge Ram fail to signal when turning onto C.R. 1150N.
Finley activated his emergency lights and siren, but the Dodge fled.
Near the intersection of Angling Road and C.R. 1200N, Finley allegedly saw three white baggies thrown from the vehicle. He could not determine if the baggies had been thrown by the driver or a passenger.
Speeds during the pursuit reached 80 mph, according to the affidavit for probable cause filed in the case. Finley said the Ram drove through a yard and committed several traffic infractions during the pursuit.
The Dodge stopped close to a residence near the intersection of C.R. 300S and C.R. 400E. The driver then fled on foot.
The passenger in the pickup, later identified as Relue, was taken into custody. She allegedly told police the driver who had fled on foot was Centers.
After approximately 30 minutes of searching, Centers was located and taken into custody.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Carey Coney had located the baggies allegedly thrown from the vehicle. According to court documents, each contained a white crystal-like substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
The baggies and methamphetamine weighed 35.8 grams.
Centers allegedly told police Relue had thrown the baggies out of the window. Relue said that Centers tossed the baggies.
Both allegedly admitted that methamphetamine was thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Centers allegedly told police he had fled because he knew he had an active warrant for his arrest.
Relue has a pending drug case in DeKalb County.
On March 16, she was charged in DeKalb Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
She posted $1,500 bond and was released on March 23.
Relue’s next scheduled court date in that case has been set for April 27.
