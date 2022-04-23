AVILLA — With Solar Land LLC moving to town, local officials are giving them a boost.
The Avilla Town Council approved two tax abatements for the solar manufacturing company, which does business under the names Lake Light, Ultra Bright Tech and Lake Lifter at Wednesday night’s meeting. The tax breaks are for 10 years for constructing a new building and five years for investing in new equipment.
Solar Land currently owns 10 acres of property in the town’s East Industrial Park. They plan to invest more than $2.3 million in building a 20,000 square foot facility and plan to relocate their business from LaOtto to Avilla.
They also plan to invest another $100,000 in manufacturing and logistics equipment like CNC machines, warehouse shelving and pallet racks.
The company currently employs six people with the average salary of $35,000 per year. They plan to hire an additional three employees and increase the average pay to $37,000 per year.
In a letter to the town’s redevelopment commission, Noble County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Gary Gatman said the company will “increase production capacity and sales and reduce operating costs.”
He noted the company is expecting to see continued growth in the region and create more jobs over the next few years.
Under the 10 year abatement, Solar Land will receive $271,932 in tax savings while under the five year abatement for the equipment, they will receive $2,691 in tax savings.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the town will benefit from the company moving into the area and is glad to have a new neighbor in them.
The company plans to start construction of its new building next month and is expected to complete it by March 2023.
In other business, the council gave approval for implementing an administration fee and penalty for people riding their UTVs along town streets.
They agreed to create a $35 processing fee that people have to pay annually for their UTVs.
