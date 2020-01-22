LAGRANGE — The ninth-annual Super Bowl Chili Shuffle returns to LaGrange on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The annual event, sponsored by the not-for-profit group Focus LaGrange, crowns LaGrange’s best bowl of homemade chili. Contestants cook up and bring in their secret recipe chili to the competition then set up small booths handing out chili samples. They provided floor space at booths set up at one of two downtown LaGrange restaurants. Tasters, who pay $5 for a ticket to sample all the chili in the contest, shuffle between the booths and the restaurants, and then vote for their favorite.
A panel of judges also will taste each chili, and then award cash prizes to the top three chili chefs. First place wins a cash prize of $300 and a special traveling trophy. Second place takes home a check for $200 and third place wins $100. The People’s Choice winner takes home a prize of $50.
Contestants will set up at either Romer’s Restaurant and Spirits or at the new Fireside Café, now located at 101 S. Detroit St. Romer’s is located at 211 S. Detroit St.
The cost to enter a chili in the contest is $20. The contest is open to individuals, businesses, churches or organizations. Each contestant will receive a free Chili Shuffle t-shirt.
The contest’s judges will start sampling the chili at 2:30 p.m. Chili tasting for ticket holders starts at 3 p.m. and runs through 5 p.m. The winner of the contest will be announced at 5:30 p.m. at Romer’s.
Proceeds raised by the event help supper Focus LaGrange and stay in the community.
Cooks can register for the event prior to the competition by visiting Romer’s or Fireside and asking for a registration form. Tasting tickets will be available at the door of either restaurant on the day of the event.
