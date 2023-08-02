ALBION — Kendallville City Councilwoman Shari Targgart celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary Tuesday with a victory in a special primary election that will see her name placed on the ballot in November’s general election for the District 2 seat.
Targgart, who was placed on the council following a caucus, will run in her first general election in November — unopposed.
In the special election ordered by Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer, Targgart defeated Ron Stanley.
Turnout for the special election was dismal at 5.16%, but those who did vote were decidedly in favor of keeping Targgart in office.
Targgart captured 74.1% of the vote in claiming a 65-22 victory.
“We worked pretty hard,” Targgart said. “We went door-to-door on several weekends. My husband did a great job with social media.”
During the May 2 primary, when polls closed and the votes were tallied in the Republican District 2 contest, Targgart came out ahead of Stanley by a 40-34 margin.
However, prior to results being counted, election officials discovered a lingering error with district maps between Kendallville’s District 2 and District 3 boundaries that appeared to have let some voters cast ballots in the primary race when they shouldn’t have been eligible.
A petition was filed with the courts. The two candidates reached a subsequent agreement stipulating that some voters who should have voted may have been turned away, while some votes had been permitted when they should not have been.
With that agreement in place, Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer ordered a special election.
Kramer set the official election date for Aug. 1, and said that original early balloting provisions be included.
Sixty eight of the 87 votes cast in Tuesday’s special election came at the polls. Nineteen votes were cast in special early balloting.
Targgart said she would like to see the city to keep moving forward.
“I just want to continue t move forward on the momentum we have now,” Targgart said. “I want people to be proud of our city.”
Targgart credited Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe with being the foundation of that forward momentum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.