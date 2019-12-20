ALBION — The man who has led Noble County Economic Development Corp. since it was founded is retiring.
Rick Sherck, who was brought on as executive director shortly after the county’s economic development group was founded in 2006, announced his retirement this week.
“We did some really positive things during Rick’s tenure and we certainly wish him and his family nothing but the best going forward,” Noble EDC Board President Bob Marshall said in a release.
The EDC board has assembled a search team to begin looking for new leadership and the expectation is that a new executive director will be identified early in 2020.
Gary Gatman, the EDC board’s small business representative, said ideally they’d like to get someone hired by the end of January or into February, but that will depend on how quickly they can identify the right candidate. A search committee is already moving forward.
Looking back on Sherck’s tenure, Gatman pointed out three main ways the sole executive director has left his mark on Noble County.
“I’m a numbers guy so I look at metrics and results. Since the EDC came into being, Rick has been the only guy there for the tenure, we’ve had over $400 million in investment in the county, over 3,600 jobs and we’ve had the most robust training program around — maintenance, machining, welding and some other things,” Gatman said. “Those are three things that come to mind.”
Sherck came on just before the Great Recession, when unemployment skyrocketed across northeast Indiana and in Noble County’s workforce, which his heavy on manufacturing jobs.
In March 2009, unemployment hit its highest point at 18.2%, but in the 10 years since it’s fallen to near-historic lows at less than 3% joblessness.
Because of that, the economic development landscape now is very different from even pre-recession days in 2006, when unemployment would fluctuate between 5.5-7% month-to-month.
Now the most common complaint from local industries is they can’t find the workers they need.
“It’s talent retention and recruitment. We have a lot of employers who are doing very well,” Gatman said.
Continuing the county’s incumbent worker training program — which allows workers to skill up and potentially take new, higher-paying, in-demand jobs — will be an ongoing component, but the EDC may also need to get out of its usual comfort zone and work in areas like housing or transportation in an effort to find ways to get new bodies to open Noble County jobs.
Therefore, in the next leader, Noble County needs someone familiar with the “Xs and Os” of economic development, but also a strong collaborator who will be able to work with communities and industries to meet their needs.
For example, putting together an application for a multi-million Stellar Communities grant from the state may be something the new leader might want to lead or, at least, play a major partnering role.
“We’re looking for someone that has got experience in a lot of different arenas, economic development, workforce development,” Gatman said. “We’re also looking for someone who is a strong collaborator, someone who has that ability to go out and inspire people.”
