ROME CITY — Over the past 100 years Jack Garrett, of Rome City has seen it all so he is not letting the coronavirus slow him down.
Days before Garrett’s 100th birthday, he celebrated with his family, friends and the community. Family joined him in front of his house on Sylvan Lake to enjoy a drive-by parade on Saturday, May 16. Garrett was born May 18, 1920 in Fort Wayne.
“I had no idea, it was a huge parade,” he said. “I really enjoyed it.”
The World War II and Pearl Harbor survivor said he is blessed and credits good family genes for his health.
On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Shipfitter 1st Class John “Jack” Garrett was aboard the light cruiser U.S.S. Saint Louis tied up next to its sister ship, the light cruiser Helena, in Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii. Garrett was waiting to go ashore when Japanese bombers, torpedo planes and fighter aircraft attacked the U.S. Navy fleet in the harbor.
Upon the attack the crew went into action firing the ship’s cold boilers in preparation to back away from its mooring, moving into the channel, where it was fired upon by a Japanese mini-sub. The two torpedoes missed the ship, giving it the nickname the “Lucky Lou.”
In a Dec. 12, 2013 article in the News Sun Garrett said, “we were lucky.”
The ship’s sister ship the Helena was bombed and sustained damage. The U.S.S. Saint Louis was the first ship out of the harbor, between the two Japanese raids.
The Saint Louis would participate in 11 major naval battles in World War II and earn 11 battle stars. Garrett was in all of them.
Upon returning home from the war Garrett took a job with the Pennsylvania Railroad earning 43 cents an hour. He later went into the plumbing and heating business.
He married his wife, Rita in 1946. Rita passed away in 1987. The couple was married 41 years and 11 days. The Garretts had three children Charles, Dianne and Anita. He has seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 12 great great-grandchildren.
Garrett said he is thankful for his family.
On any given weekend during the summer it is standing room only at the house on Sylvan Lake.
“When we are all together it is hard to keep everyone straight,” he said.
He is a life member of the VFW and participates in the combined Kendallville Francis Vinyard VFW Post 2749 and Rome City American Legion Post 381 honor guard for veterans’ funerals. In 2019 he attended 57 funerals as part of the honor guard’s firing squad.
“I didn’t miss one of them,” he said.
Garrett believes, from what he has been told, that he is the oldest active member of an honor guard firing squad in the United State.
At 100 Garrett plans on continuing with the honor guard as long as he can.
He is a 70-year member of the Rome City American Legion Post 381, where he has served twice as commander. He is a past president of the Rome City — Brimfield Lions Club and is still a member, as well as a past president of the Rome City Chamber of Commerce. Garrett also served as a torchbearer for the Indiana Bicentennial in 2016.
