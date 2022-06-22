KENDALLVILLE — It’s taken longer than initially anticipated, but Kendallville’s newest residential subdivision is almost ready to get its first houses.
Noble Creek is just about ready to start construction, with the first homes likely to start around the first week of August, Lancia Homes President Jamie Lancia said Wednesday.
Infrastructure work is done after suffering delays throughout 2021 and Lancia Homes is now seeking its final approvals and acceptances of that infrastructure with the city. The developer will be before several city boards in July to finalize Kendallville accepting the streets, sewer lines and such — including the Kendallville City Council on Tuesday night, which reviewed proposed street signs for the new subdivision.
Once cleared, the company can start building, Lancia said.
“Our goal is to start building homes by the first week of August,” Lancia said.
The subdivision is planned to eventually be 72 lots, but is being broken down into two sections. Section 1 on the north end of the property contains 39 lots, ranging in size from about 10,000 square feet for the smallest lots on Knights Crossing to just over 20,000 square feet for the larger corner lots on the cul-de-sacs.
The subdivision has been in process for about two and half years since first being announced.
East Noble revealed in January 2020 it was selling the approximately 36 acres across from South Side Elementary.
The land was once considered as a possible off-site soccer complex for the high school and was briefly considered as a location for the new East Noble Middle School. But plans never worked out and a new use was never identified, so the land was put up for sale in 2016.
East Noble closed on the sale in August 2020 and Fort Wayne-based Lancia Homes signed on as the developer.
The project, however, hit delays. In January 2021, the company said it would be starting earth work in spring and hoped to have the first homes going up by summer.
But that work didn’t really take off until summer 2021, hit by rising material costs, supply chain disruptions and delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lancia said Wednesday that bad weather in 2021 was also a major hampering factor.
“A really wet fall last year caused the dirt work to be done, kind of slowed things down,” Lancia said. “We couldn’t get everything complete last fall and we jumped on it and got as far as we could last fall then jumped on it this spring.”
Dirt work was done for the entire 36-acre lot even though the developer is only opening lots on the north end in the first phase of the subdivision, Lancia said, so a future section won’t require as much work to get ready for construction when that time comes.
One downside of the delays is that the subdivision has now been inflicted with rising costs like everything else in the U.S., which has raised the price point of the homes.
Lancia said in August 2021 the prices for homes in the subdivision was being targeted in the $170,000 to $250,000 range, but on Wednesday said that now the estimated range for the lot and home is more likely to fall in the $230,000 to $300,000 range.
“With today’s pricing of materials, that’s home and lot,” Lancia said. “We’ve done our best to try to keep costs down, but unfortunately materials cost what they are today, all of our fellow competitors are dealing with the same.”
Houses haven’t started going up yet, but once they do, drivers entering the subdivision will have proper traffic control.
At Tuesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, the board reviewed on first reading proposed street signage for Noble Creek Section 1.
The city has to approve the signage and adopt it into the city code so that those signs will be enforceable, otherwise police won’t have legal standing to cite drivers or vehicle owners for blowing a stop sign or parking in no parking zones.
A diagram of the Section 1 layout includes four streets and six street signs.
Entrance off Sherman Street is Noble Creek Parkway and then the subdivision will have three streets in a squarish configuration looping around off that parkway — Jesters Court heading north-south just inside the entrance, Knights Crossing running east-west at the north end of the section, and then Lancelot Lane coming back north-south on the other side and reconnecting with Noble Creek Parkway.
The subdivision will have a stop sign at its intersection with Sherman Street and no parking on Noble Creek Parkway near the entrance. Otherwise the subdivision will have stop signs at the T intersections where Jesters Court and Lancelot Lane intersect with Noble Creek Parkway. There will also bee no parking in the cul-de-sac signs where Jesters Court and Lancelot Lane curve out at the corners with Knights Crossing.
Council members approved the sign ordinance on first reading with no discussion. It will come up for second reading at the next meeting on July 5.
