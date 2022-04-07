KENDALLVILLE — Enough with the clouds already, right?
After a good February in which Kendallville's new McCray Solar Power Generating Facility slightly exceed its monthly expectations, cloudy, rainy weather at the tail end of March put the array under its target.
April has started downright lousy, too, so here's to hoping the sun comes out for once and soon.
The Kendallville City Council received a handout on Tuesday on how the city's $2.52 million solar field located on the former McCray Refrigerator factory site off Wayne Street is doing, with recaps of February and March's generation totals.
The panels have been working and generating power since December, but the information given to the council recapped only the last two months.
The packet was a first glimpse at how the solar array is functioning ahead of a planned ribbon cutting ceremony the city is planning on April 20 to officially dedicate and celebrate the green energy development.
In February, the solar field generated 117,453 kilowatt hours of power, slightly beating the projection of about 115 kilowatt hours for the short, winter month.
"Feb. had a good balance of sunny and cloudy days typical for the month," the recap notes.
On bright, sunny days, the field generating 6,000 kilowatt hours or more, exceeding that mark on eight days, with the best days of the month on Feb. 26 and 27 exceeding 8,000 kilowatt hours generated.
On lousy weather days, however, production fell below 2,000 kilowatt hours, also occurring on eight days.
In March, the solar field got off to a strong start with 14 of the first 21 days of the month topping 6,000 kilowatt hours, including four days over 8,000 kilowatt hours.
But the back third of the month has been the miserable gray and rainy weather the city is still suffering this week and generation dropped off, with seven of the last 10 days of the month falling at about 3,000 kilowatt hours or less.
"March has a good balance of sunny and cloudy days for the first half of the month, typical. Seven of the last 10 days had very low solar production due to very heavy cloud cover," the report states.
Overall, field came in under estimates, generation 164,741 kilowatt hours, short of its approximately 189,000 goal.
The report also noted that this March was a lousy month for solar output, as other large facilities also reported about a 21% drop year-over-year in solar production.
Kendallville's solar field is expected to generate about 209,000 kilowatt hours of power across the entire year, which will cover about 83% of the annual needs of the next-door wastewater treatment plant.
The field utilizes both south-facing stationary panels, located on the west end of the field, as well as sun-tracking panels located on the east side that change their orientation during the day to seek the optimal amount of sunlight.
On the heavily clouded Thursday afternoon, those panels were pointed straight up in an effort to soak up whatever light they could.
It's expected that in summer months — June through September — the field will actually generate a surplus of power compared to usage at the treatment plant. During the rest of the year, the plant is expected to use more power than the field can supply, with narrower deficits in March through May and in October, but bigger ones during weak sun months during winter.
Still, the solar field is expected to slash the treatment plant's annual electric bill from about $216,500 per year to down around $38,000.
Going into the project during planning in 2021, the city expected the field to pay for itself in less than a decade and then create an estimated $6.7 million in energy savings over the first 30 years of use.
The field was constructed by Renewable Energy Systems in Avilla.
The city has scheduled a ribbon cutting and dedication event for the new solar field on April 20 at 10:30 a.m.
Remarks will be given by Mayor Suzanne Handshoe; Eric Hesher of Renewable Energy Systems; Brian Rockensuess, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management; local state representatives Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, and Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City; Kelly Rentschler of American Electric Power and Gary Gatman from the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.