LAGRANGE— The LaGrange County Council members opted Monday morning to fund a proposal road rebuilding project laid out by the LaGrange County Highway Department Engineer, but only agreed to fund about half of her original proposal. That also was half of what the LaGrange County Commissioners had asked to be funded.
The council members voted to tap into the county’s EDIT funds to provide $5.5 million in dollars to be used for road repair projects on the county’s west side this year. Tharon Morgan, the county engineer, presented the council with a plan that sought to rebuild about 29 miles of roads. That project was broken down into three small projects.
But council members quickly became worried that inflation would make those projects more expensive than estimated. Morgan admitted most of the calculations about costs were completed earlier this year.
Jeff Brill, the former LaGrange County Highway Department Superintendent and now council member, said in recent discussions with county council members in other communities, he’d learned that costs on major road rebuilding projects have run at as high as 30 percent over the original engineering estimates. Brill said additional conversations with state officials suggested that more than 50% of all state highway projects are now running over their budgeted costs.
Morgan had estimated that it would cost close to $7.2 million to repair the roads she selected for repair this year but told council members if contractor bids came in over that mark, she had no project adjusting those projects to fit within the budget.
“I have no problem reevaluating and bringing the project down in size,” she told the council. “I don’t mind cutting a few miles,” she told the council members.
Morgan was suggesting the county spend two years repairing roads in the western half of the county using a contractor. Brill said the only way to know what the projects will cost is to put them out to bid.
“Bid them and find out,” he added.
The commissioners had proposed the county tap into its Edit Fund as well as Major Moves fund to provide the estimated $11 million needed to rebuild the roads the highway department said were in greatest need of repair. But council members seemed reluctant to touch the money in the county’s Major Moves account.
LaGrange County Commissioner Terry Martin wasn’t happy the council cut the project’s budget.
“These roads needed to be repaired,” he said after the meeting. Martin then said he gets more calls from people complaining about the county roads than any other issue.
In other matters, the council approved a report created by Sherri Johnston of the LaGrange County Economic Development Corporation outlining compliance rates for businesses that received tax abatements from the county. Only one business failed to meet its requirements to receive a 2022 tax abatement. Johnston called the program an important tool offered to the LGEDC to attract new business to LaGrange County.
