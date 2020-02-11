Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Michael S. Jones, 37, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Destiny A. Latimer, 24, of the 5600 block of Dahlia Drive, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more; possession of methamphetamine; false informing/reporting; and possession of paraphernalia. No bond information provided.
Nathaniel S. Oliver, 34, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of failure to appear for court. Oliver was held on $1,500 bond.
Michael W. Vinson, 42, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Vinson was held on $1,500 bond.
Joshua R. Gonzales, 40, of the 100 block of Vice Boulevard, Avilla, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within the last 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Gonzales was held without bond.
Jose Guzman Puga I, 31, of the 300 block of West Miller Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:22 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Deybrean L. Gangwer, 36, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gangwer was held on $2,500 bond.
Shalynn N. Klemm, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appar for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Klemm was held on $3,500 bond.
Tivis I. Molina, 35, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 1150N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Molina was held on $2,500 bond.
