Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Meagan E. Beard, 35, of the 300 block of South Weeks Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Beard was held on $2,500 bond.
Sherman J. Clark, 64, of the 100 block of Holiday Lane, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Clark was held on $2,500 bond.
Robert W. Hays, 27, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Hays was released on his own recognizance.
Seth P. Myers, 44, of the 300 block of South C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:42 a.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
Tommie R. Shuler, 46, of the 900 block of West York Road, Austin, Indiana, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Shuler was held on $3,500 bond.
Ryan P. Vail, 46, of the 2900 block of East C.R. 600S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Vail was held on $2,500 bond.
Heather M. Wynn, 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, Angola, was arrested at 9:28 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Wynn was held on $500 bond.
