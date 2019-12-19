ALBION — A Michigan man who was busted with a large amount of methamphetamine in Kendallville in January pleaded down his charges and will spend time on home detention.
Nathan Handshoe, 29, of Reading, Michigan, was sentenced Tuesday on a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, a Noble County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped Handshoe’s vehicle at East Diamond and South Oak streets in Kendallville on Jan. 5 due to an improper license plate light.
During that stop, the deputy allegedly discovered 13.6 grams of methamphetamine “in the Defendant’s left sock.”
Handshoe also allegedly was carrying “a scale and other forms of paraphernalia to include a drug ledger” as well as $669 in cash, according to court documents.
Originally charged with a Level 2 felony, a Level 4 felony and three misdemeanor counts, facing a potential range of 10-30 years in prison if convicted of the greatest charge.
Handshoe pleaded the the Level 4 count, which was entered as a lesser Level 5 felony charge. The Level 2 felony and the three misdemeanors were all dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
For the possession charge, he received a sentence of four years, of which 186 actual days can be spent on home detention in Michigan, if accepted by a local program, and the remaining three years suspended to probation.
Handshoe was ordered to complete a substance abuse evaluation and fined $100 plus court costs.
