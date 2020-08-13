WOLCOTTVILLE — Police recovered a body from Little Elkhart Creek in Wolcottville about noon Thursday.
Tracy Harker, Chief Deputy at the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department, said a call came in at 9:38 a.m. Thursday from someone saying there was possibly a body in the small creek.
Harker said workers had found the body in the wooded waterway.
Wolcottville Town Marshall Nate Sprunger was the first on scene, where East Main Street crosses over the Little Elkhart Creek, and saw the body was a male.
The Wolcottville Marshall's office, Indiana State Police, the Department of Natural Resources and the LaGrange County Sheriff's office worked the scene Thursday.
The incident remains under investigation and few details about who the man was, how he died or why he ended up in the creek were not immediately available.
An identification of the deceased man and a preliminary cause of death won't be announced until a later time.
"At this point, there is nothing suspicious. It doesn't look like a homicide or murder or anything like that, or any foul play," Harker said.
From their estimates, both Harker and Sprunger said it appeared the body had been there for about a day.
After police had responded to the scene, a funeral home car pulled into the crime scene, aided by officers, and unloaded a stretcher.
Law enforcement took the stretcher down a hill to the creek, where they loaded the body onto it, pulled it back up the hill and put it in the funeral home's car.
After the funeral home vehicle drove away, police removed crime scene tape and soon left the scene.
