Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Tuesday through Thursday, according to jail records.
Mario Guttler, 21, of the 100 block of East Third Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided.
Ashley Myers, 29, of the 3100 block of Telegraph Road, Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tracey Hoff, 27, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 250N, Lagrange, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Dallas Collins, 39, of the 1000 block of Terrace Road, Charles City, Iowa, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on charges of identity deception and no operator’s license in possession.
Jeremy Collins, 35, of the 500 block of President Street, Belmont, Iowa, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
