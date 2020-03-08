Mission: “Our primary mission is to provide educational, cultural, and recreational programs for the community and promote interest in regional and local art through exhibits, lectures and promotional resources.”
Website: garrettmuseumofart.org
The Garrett Museum of Art occupies the former Garrett State Bank building, anchoring the corner of Randolph and King streets in downtown Garrett. The museum opened in March 2008.
The museum offers frequently rotated exhibits by local artists on a variety of topics and featuring a variety of media.
Opening receptions take place from 6-8 p.m. the first Friday night of the exhibit. Admission is free and all ages are welcome to attend.
The museum hours are Fridays, 5-8 p.m., Saturdays, 4-7 p.m. and Sundays, 1-4 p.m.
The staff includes museum director Jim Gabbard, gallery coordinator Angela Green, and marketing and outreach coordinator Kasey Wallace.
The former Garrett State Bank building that houses the museum is made of Indiana limestone. The bank moved to the building, considered to be the finest and most modern banking facility in the area, on March 5, 1917. The building was vacated in 1974 when the bank moved to its current location.
The exhibit schedule and information for artists on how to apply for a show at the museum are on the website.
