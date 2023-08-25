School board to hold outreach tour LAGRANGE – The Lakeland Board of Trustees seeks to increase transparency and communication with the public. The board will be holding a tour, where board members will go to Lakeland’s districts and will be open to receive public comment. The board representative from the district will be joined by one or two other board members. The first stop on the tour will be on Sept. 9, at Lima-Brighton Elementary School. Members will be in the library from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Board of Trustees met on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m., following a very brief public hearing regarding the school district’s intention to enter into negotiations with its teacher’s union.
The public hearing is the first step for the board and Lakeland Education Association to begin the process by which they will formulate the new collective bargaining agreement.
Formal negotiations will begin on Sept. 15. The LEA will set the language and priorities of the agreement, from where the board and the LEA will negotiate to secure a new deal.
In addition, Superintendent Dr. Traci Blaize gave her regular report, announcing Lakeland’s class of 2024 graduation date — June 9, 2024.
Blaize also shared with the board statistics provided by Ivy Tech pertaining to Lakeland’s dual-enrollment courses.
“Our students had 737.5 dual credits earned, which saved them $110,293 in tuition last year,” Blaize said.
“I feel like that’s a lot for a school our size, so that was pretty cool to see… We are up from 2022 and quite a bit up from 2017.”
Dual-enrollment courses allow high school students to obtain college credits through Ivy Tech, and transfer them to the institution of their choosing following graduation.
Saving $110,000 in college tuition is no small figure from a school district that, as announced by Blaize at the meeting, is home to 1,531 students across all of its academic institutions.
Board president Brett Bateman would chime in during his report time, offering up congratulations to the various athletic teams around the district that have seen some on-field success in the early-goings of their seasons.
In other news, the board discussed new policies regarding insurance for its teachers.
A revamped insurance agreement, following a buyout of two retiring teachers, will change the budgeting needs of the deal and adds policies for positions that have, historically, not been covered.
The buyout for each teachers’ policy will be $16,820, and will free up the board and the LEA to restructure their insurance.
“It was a very, very rich policy that hadn’t been looked at since 2002. So we’re spreading. This isn’t a new policy,” said Melanie Summers, the director of human resources for the district.
The proposal is set to be announced at the next board meeting.
The board would also hear a statement from Rebekah Peterson, an agriculture teacher who will be moving on from the district.
Both Peterson and the board would express their deep gratitude for one another and the professional relationship.
The board will meet once again on Sept. 15, in the Lakeland Corporate Office building on Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School’s campus.
