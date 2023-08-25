School board to hold outreach tour LAGRANGE – The Lakeland Board of Trustees seeks to increase transparency and communication with the public. The board will be holding a tour, where board members will go to Lakeland’s districts and will be open to receive public comment. The board representative from the district will be joined by one or two other board members. The first stop on the tour will be on Sept. 9, at Lima-Brighton Elementary School. Members will be in the library from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

LAGRANGE — The Lakeland Board of Trustees met on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

