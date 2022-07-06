LAGRANGE— The LaGrange County Commissioners approved a request to use $250,000 in either Major Moves funds or American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a new home for the caretaker at the LaGrange County fairgrounds.
The caretaker lives in the home on the edge of the fairgrounds property, maintaining and managing the property throughout the year.
Ken Martin, president of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board, called the home that currently sits on the northeast edge of the property near the fairground entrance “beyond repairs.” Martin made the request to the commissioners at their Monday morning meeting.
Martin explained that the caretaker lives in a home provided by the county and the Fair Board in return for overseeing the property. He does not receive a paycheck.
The current caretaker’s home is a 1978 manufactured home that’s been remodeled several times. It does not sit on a foundation. Martin said members of the fair board have been meeting with representatives of Champion Homes, and have selected a $200,000 Champion Home to be trucked in and erected on the spot. The additional $50,000 requested would be used to build a proper foundation.
Martin said the fair board would be able to utilize a lot of volunteer labor, both from the local 4-H community as well as volunteers from Champion Homes.
The commissioner approved the request. Now it’s up to the members of the LaGrange County Council to decide whether to fund the project using ARP funds or Major Moves.
The commissioners also approved a request by the LaGrange County Highway Department Engineer to rewrite the local ordinance regulating signage on bridges to meet with new state and federal guidelines.
“There’s a new law that requires signage to be changed,” Kurt Bachman, the LaGrange County attorney said. “We need authority to proceed forward with a new local ordinance What it really does is it changes the old signs from where they just showed weight limits to new signs that give people more information.”
In other matters, the commissioners also approved a request by the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department for up to $250,000 to build a new pavilion at Delt Church Park. The commissioners plan to use money in the county’s American Rescue Plan Act to pay for that structure.
The commissioners also approved an IT department request to declare several computers, monitors, and laptops recently pulled from service and replaced with new machines as surplus items, clearing the way for the county to sell off those devices.
The commissioners also gave their permission to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to put two of its older, recently replaced and decommissioned patrol cars on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page placing them up for auction to the highest bidder.
The commissioners also gave their permission to the county attorney to create the bidding process required for a highway project to rebuild C.R. 300W from C.R. 200S to C.R. 550S. The county will use the $1 million it received from the state through the Community Crossings grant program. Because the money is coming from the state program, it means the county is required to follow a different bidding protocol, Bachman said.
“In order to do that project now that you’ve been awarded the money, there’s a whole lengthy bidding process that we have to go through to satisfy that grant,” he said.
