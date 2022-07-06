Most mornings, if you want to talk to Freidric “Fritz” Slabach face to face, you’ll have to chase him down at his “office,” which is more than likely perched atop of a fallen tree resting on the bank of the Little Elkhart River inside of Delt Church Park.
Slabach is a bird photographer and a good one at that. Earlier this year, Slabach’s photograph of a great egret took top honors at a Goshen Photography Guild sponsored photography contest. But that photo is just one of hundreds of amazing images Slabach has managed to capture in his relatively short career as a bird photographer.
A West Noble grad, Slabach didn’t pick up a camera until about 2016 when he was planning to take a trip out west. He wanted to have a few pictures just to remember what he saw.
Once back home, Slabach’s daughter looked at those images and told him might just have a good eye for photography. So, following her advice, Slabach got a better camera and started to study photography.
Slabach took a break from working in the RV industry to devote his time to intensely studying photography and birds. He recently took at new job back in a local RV plant so he’ll now have to start birding in the afternoon instead of mornings.
As he was getting started photographing birds, Slabach said getting images of the caliber he wanted isn’t as easy, and started intensely studying photography craft online. As his technique improved, so did his equipment. These days, Slabach shoots with a professional full framed Nikon DSLR camera paired with a fixed focal length Nikon 500 mm lens.
Recently Slabach has been combing the woods at Delt Church Park almost every morning, looking for a variety of seasonal birds on his photography wish list. These include Prothonotary Warblers, Northern Vireos, and Warbling Vireos. Walking through the woods with Slabach you quickly learn he’s an encyclopedia of birding.
He knows what habitat his birds like, what they like to eat, where they like to nest, and if they’re territorial. Armed with a cell phone set up with Merlin, a Cornell University bird identification ap, Slabach can quickly identify birds in the area by their calls using that ap and then use it again to try and call in the birds he wants to photograph.
Delt Church Park, he said, is an Indiana bird photographer’s paradise.
“This park has a lot of environmental diversity to it, so yeah, it brings in a lot of different birds,” he explained. “Some places you can go are all woodland. A lot of the birds are attracted to the areas around the water.”
Slabach admitted he always had an interest in birds but wasn’t a “birder” until he picked up a camera. Even now, he considers himself more of a full-fledged bird photographer.
Knowing as much as possible about the area’s bird population helps him get better photographs.
“You need to know when the migration is coming through, what area to visit, know what the birds want, and so forth,” he explained. “Like in the fall time, I can walk out through here and look for certain birds.”
Slabach spends hours putting himself in what he hopes is the right spot for an encounter with the birds he’s seeking but even that doesn’t guarantee a good image.
“I might spend three or four hours a day out here and not get a shot. I might come out here nine days in a row and get nothing, But then, finally, that 10th day I get what I want and find a bird that is willing to get his picture taken,” he explained.
Earlier this spring, Slabach followed a pair of Pileated Woodpeckers as they nested a raised a brood of three chicks. Just after he discovered their nest, he spent hours watching with few results. But thanks to his determination, and commitment to getting the picture, Slabach came away with a series of remarkable images of the woodpecker family.
Slabach said he’s driven to get the perfect image, and sometimes that requires coming back to the same spot and same nest time and time again.
“You know I try to get the initial shot, and then I find myself saying ‘you know if I three inches left or right or down, I get more interesting,” he explained.
Often, Slabach travels with bird photography in mind.
A photo Slabach took of a great egret that won a recent photo competition he took on a trip to Texas. He said he waited hours to get the perfect image.
“I was down at San Antonio, in Breckinridge Park right in the middle of town, and I saw standing there a great egret and snowy egret 10 feet apart. And I stood there for two hours taking pictures,” he said, hoping for a better image. “And then finally the wind just blew and his feathers moved and I got the picture. Yeah, that was a great picture.”
To see Slabach’s work visit FLSnaturephotography.com.
