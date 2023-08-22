ALBION — It brought a sense of nostalgia that a police supervisor probably could have done without.
Christopher A. Gressley, 40, of Warsaw, was booked into the Noble County Jail on Aug. 14, charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; and possession of precursors, a Level 6 felony. following a police investigation conducted at a home in the 3800 block of West C.R. 300S, Albion.
At an initial hearing held Aug. 16, Senior Judge G. David Laur ordered Gressley to be held on $50,000 bond. Laur also ordered Gressley not to have contact with a woman who told police Gressley forced her to drive around to pick up the meth ingredients.
A Level 4 felony carries a sentencing range of 2-12 years in prison upon conviction, with the presumptive sentence being 6 years.
Gressley’s next court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 in Noble Circuit Court.
With imported methamphetamine more powerful and cheaper, the days of people making their own meth using common household supplies have all but disappeared.
In fact, it took Noble County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Chris Moriarity a moment to recognize the tell-tale smell when he encountered it on Aug. 14.
“It’s been seven years since I’ve seen one,” Moriarity said.
According to court documents, Moriarity had been called to do a welfare check Aug. 14 at the C.R. 300S address on a woman who had missed work for two days, something that was out of character for her.
While working to check on the woman’s welfare, Moriarity received a tip that a meth lab was located at the residence.
Moriarity made contact with the woman who claimed that Gressley had “threatened to harm her and had even used a knife and forced her to drive him around” to purchase the chemicals needed, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
The woman gave permission to search the residence and Moriarity allegedly located items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, include lye, Coleman fuel and ammonia nitrate in an upstairs dining room. Outside of the home, other articles commonly associated with making meth were also located, and documents allege an HCL generator and an ammonia reaction vessel were located in a fire pit.
The woman told police she purchased the items used to make the meth for Gressley and that “she had been threatened with physical harm if she did not comply.”
Gressley had been sentenced on Sept. 25, 2013, to 10 years on a charge or armed robbery out of Kosciusko County.
On Feb. 1, 2018, a Kosciusko County court had sentenced Gressley to 3 years and 9 months on a charge of domestic battery.
On June 13, 2018, a Whitley County court had sentenced him to 1 years in prison on a Class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
