KENDALLVILLE — Due to some ongoing delays with construction on the downtown streetscape, Kendallville’s Old Tyme Popcorn Stand will once again be operating at Shepherd’s Chevy, Buick, GMC on U.S. 6 this summer.
The stand will open starting Friday, June 4, at the same location as last year.
“Normally the stand would operate in downtown Kendallville, but once again this summer because of ongoing construction issues downtown the stand will be located at Shepherd’s Chevy, Buick, GMC located on U.S. 6 West,” organizer Rich Anderson said.
Normally located on West William Street, the popcorn stand was moved out of downtown last summer as crews were tearing up sidewalks and curbs and replacing them as part of the city’s downtown streetscape project.
That block of West William Street was the only cross-street area to get upgraded, in part because of the summertime attraction of the popcorn stand.
Although sidewalk work has long been completed, the streetscape isn’t completely finished yet as crews are still finalizing electrical connections. Once that is done, trees will be planted and decorative benches and other features will be placed downtown to finish off the more than $1.5 million project.
Then, come July, Main Street as well as one block east and west on each cross street will be milled and repaved as the final step of the process.
The popcorn stand is operated by several area non-profit groups and will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5-8:30 p.m. through Labor Day.
Regular size bags are $1 while family-sized bags go for $3.50. Extra butter or peanuts are available for 25 cents per serving.
The replica stand, which was built for the city’s Sesquicentennial Celebration in 2013, also received an upgrade in 2020 after it was damaged in a wind storm.
