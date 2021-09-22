HOWE — Two years ago, Terry Iannarelli’s bought two brand new fishing rods and reels.
The idea was he and his wife, Joyce, might take a little time away from their Howe restaurant and do a little fishing.
Well, two years later, and those poles have never even come close to the water.
After last Saturday, Terry and Joyce finally have time to do a little fishing. After 20 years, the pair has closed their Howe Italian restaurant.
It was a bittersweet moment, Iannarelli said. During its last three nights — Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights — his small restaurant was packed. Even Iannarelli was a bit surprised.
“You never know what kind of impact you’ve made on a community until this time of life comes around, and you get ready to close,” he said.
Iannearelli said he and his wife have been thinking about retiring for years, and finally decided earlier this year it was time.
“This isn’t something new. This is something we’re planning this for the last six months. Most of the patrons knew that come September we were going to retire, we were going to close.”
Iannarelli came to Howe more than 20 years ago, after owning a restaurant in Sturgis and White Pigeon, Michigan. Iannarelli said Indiana’s business climate was the real draw.
“The cost of doing business here was just a whole lot cheaper,” he said. “And I thought I had a good product, and hoped that someday people would travel here to eat, and that happened.”
Iannarelli’s Italian Restaurant developed a large and loyal following, people who enjoyed his homemade soups, to the lasagna and desserts. Along the way, Iannarelli said he’s made a lot of new friends
“As much as people say we helped this community, this community has helped us. This has been a real blessing to be here,” he said. “As much as we’ve wanted to support the community, the community has been real supportive of us. We now have friends from everywhere – Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, New York. We have people who come in from Pennsylvania twice a year on their way to Wisconsin visiting friends.”
In addition to pizza and pasta dishes, perhaps it was Iannarelli’s tiramisu, a rich Italian dessert not typically found in a rural county restaurant, that drew the most attention. Iannarelli’s wife, Joyce, makes the dish. Every time the restaurant participated in local events like Taste of LaGrange County, where guests get to sample food from local restaurants, her tiramisu would fly off the table.
“I remember a couple of times she went to events and came back early. She’d tell me she ran out of product. She’d make a pan for 100 people and quickly run out.” Iannarelli said.
Most of the recipes that built his menu can out of the kitchen of Terry Iannarelli’s family, recipes he learned from his mother who learned them from his grandmother.
Ianarelli said before he started offering Italian dishes, he had to really learn how to make the sauces his mother use to serve him at home. As a matter of fact, in those first few years, she was never that far away from his Howe kitchen.
“I asked her how she made her sauces taste so good and so she came here and showed me. We worked together on it. And the first few years, every time she came in she headed right back to the kitchen and taste the sauce to make sure I was making it right. I had to tell her Ma, you can’t keep doing that,” he said.
Over time, Iannarelli’s lasagna became one of his most popular dishes. That, too, was a recipe he learned from his mother.
Iannarelli said it was just luck that he wound up owning a restaurant in Howe.
“One day we were just driving by and saw the building was for rent. We decided to walk in and see it, looked at and decided to try it. We thought we’d make some pizza and subs.”
Ironically, in its earliest years, the business was only open when Terry and Joyce had the time.
“The first two years, we had a note on the door that said “When we are here, we are open. And when we are not, we’re closed.’ And that’s true,” he said with a laugh. “But then business started to pick up. We both had gone back to work in factories and were just doing this part-time. It was a hobby. But it grew and grew and became busier.”
Joyce Iannarelli walked away from her secretarial job and started running the business. Before long, as the restaurant continued to grow, Terry followed.
“It’s been fun, it really has,” Iannarelli said.
Iannarelli said he enjoyed knowing his restaurant became a place where people felt at home. Most of the people who walk through the doors already know someone eating a table or two away, he said.
“My wife always said this has become a big extended family for us,” he said of his patrons.
The toughest thing Iannarelli had to do was teach people how to pronounce the name of his restaurant. Early on, most people just called it “I’s Italian Restaurant” or referred to it as that little Italian Restaurant in Howe.
“There are still a lot of people who didn’t know how to pronounce Iannarelli, so that where the slogan ‘The little red house with the big Italian taste” came from,” he said. “A friend of mine came up with that for us to be able to identify ourselves.”
With the restaurant now closed, Iannarelli said he and his wife will be sticking around the area, except for a couple of trips here and there.
“We’d like to take a few months and be snowbirds, go to Florida and get out of the cold. We have an RV we like to travel in. And we’re going to play a lot more golf and go fishing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.