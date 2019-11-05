KENDALLVILLE — Drivers will need to detour starting this week as one of the city's railroad crossings will be closed.
Norfolk-Southern Railroad will close the Park Avenue railroad crossing for repairs starting Thursday at 10 a.m. The crossing will remain closed for approximately 10 days.
Drivers can get around the closure by using crossings at North Main Street or Riley Street.
