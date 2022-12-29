LIGONIER — West Noble High School will move to a semester schedule for the 2023-24 school year. School board members voted to approve the change after hearing principal Amanda Nine’s reasons.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly, in his first meeting in the driver’s seat, asked board members to not wait too long to decide about a semester schedule, since high school scheduling will begin soon. He urged the board to decide by the Jan. 9 meeting.
The board did one better.
Outgoing board member Dave Peterson made the motion, seconded by Travis Stohlman, to adopt a semester schedule at the high school. The motion was approved unanimously and Nine had her answer.
Nine first pitched the idea of semester scheduling about a year ago.
Nine said reverting back to a semester schedule has several advantages and has been proven to be best practice. She said the original reason for trimesters was to give a boost to the 5% to 10% of students who were at risk for failing. That led to building the schedule around a few students who weren’t passing instead of looking at the needs of all students.
“Since trimesters, there’s been a lot of new research in intervention,” Nine said.
Nine said intervention is a better way to help at-risk students and restore the advantages of a semester schedule. A semester schedule would coincide with college and university schedules to benefit the dual-credit classes. College-bound tests such as the PSAT, SAT and others are organized on a semester basis.
Nine said West Noble could again offer some high school classes, such as algebra, to eight grade students so they can get a jump-start on their high school classes. An early start or core classes can enable students to take band, choir, art or other electives in high school.
Interim superintendent Randy Zimmerly agreed, saying that a semester schedule will better coincide with vocational scheduling. Nine said more West Noble students are looking at attending Impact Institute programs and would benefit from a semester schedule.
In his first report as interim, Zimmerly highlighted some short-term goals he plans to pursue. He noted the many positive things going on at West Noble and said it had “a great feel” but noted he found things to improve.
Zimmerly told the board he will have a “brain dump” of information in his report at every board meeting to improve communication between the board and staff.
He expects to write an organizational chart to detail the “chain-of-support” and the distribution of responsibilities among staff members. He noted that there is concentration of responsibility and information, making principals and department heads uncomfortable with the lack of information they have and the lack of opportunity to participate in decisions that affect their buildings and departments.
Zimmerly said he will also work on a systemic system of evaluation and feedback for the classified staff, which includes bus drivers, food service, employees, paraprofessionals and custodians.
Finally, Zimmerly said he will work on board development. As he talked with staff members, he said he learned there is concern that the leadership team is not given an opportunity to participate in developing the board’s agenda, and that communication with the board is challenging.
“We make sure that administrators have access to the board, and we all get aligned,” Zimmerly said. “But you need to plan it.”
Zimmerly also suggested the board consider focusing on different topics in each of its two monthly meetings. One meeting focuses on business and paying the bills, the other meeting focuses on listening and discussion.
Zimmerly will bring recommendations to the January meetings.
Board president Joe Hutsell presented fruit baskets to David Peterson and Todd Moore as they each wrap up 12 years of service to the board.
In other business, the board approved a field trip for March 12-14 to the state leadership conference for Business Professionals of America. Club sponsor Teri Kruger will accompany the group.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Retirements: Jill Beckman, middle school guidance, effective June 30, 2023 with 24 years of service; and Joe Alcala, district bus driver, effective Dec. 13, with 15 years of service.
Resignations: Abby Murchland, middle school food service, effective Sept. 7 (was missed at earlier meetings).
Classified Hires: Amanda Cantwell, elementary custodian at $16 per hour, for 8 hours per day, 5 days a week, effective Dec. 28.
Service agreements: Suzanne Bohde, summer 2022 curriculum writing, primary school, for $20 per hour; and Sarah Venturi, summer curriculum writing, high school, for $20 per hour.
Extracurricular: John Marano, Dale Marano and Issac Weimer, winter assistant athletic director in a three-way split; Amy Trowbridge, assistant gymnastics coach; and Tyler Schuller, spring assistant athletic director.
The board adjourned into executive session to discuss personnel and legal issues.
