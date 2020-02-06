Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Shane R. Budowski, 48, of the 200 block of South Second Street, Garrett, was booked at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Benjamin A. Byerline, 36, of the 400 block of Mabry Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Byerline was held on $2,500 bond.
Lisa A. Jordan, 49, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jordan was held on $4,500 bond.
Paul A. Lothamer, 52, of the 3200 block of East C.R. 100N, Albion, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Lothamer was held without bond.
Sidney D. Napier, 24, of the 200 block of Jackson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony. Napier was held on $2,500 bond.
Luis F. Rocha Murillo, 25, of the 900 block of Jennifer Drive, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Murillo was held on $2,500 bond.
Brian C. Schott, 36, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 150E, Albion, was arrested at 1 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
