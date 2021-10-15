KENDALLVILLE — The much-anticipated delivery of Kendallville Public Library’s custom-made saltwater aquarium has staff and patrons excited about its imminent arrival. The library board of trustees got an update on the project Tuesday night.
The tank is expected to be delivered any day now, director Katie Mullins said, with construction for installation to begin soon after. Some behind-the-scenes preparatory work has already been done to run water lines and redesign a cabinet to hide the aquarium’s mechanicals and storage tanks.
The 171-gallon tank will be visible from both sides in the wall between the front entrance and the Youth Program Room. The fish, invertebrates and corals that will inhabit the tank won’t likely be added until December, after the correct temperature and saline balance is achieved.
Board members also heard about the library’s use of technology to keep in touch with its patrons and their needs. New door counter software at the Kendallville location will give staff real-time updates on who comes through the doors and what parts of the building are being used, such as the WiFi in the parking lot, lobby and meeting spaces, or inside the library itself. Mullins said the data will show when the peak times for use are so that staff can be scheduled during the busiest times.
Outgoing support services manager Jenna Anderson reported on the success of three cardholder campaigns, new cardholder retention, card sign-up month and reengagement of inactive cardholders. She created and shared charts through the library’s Orange Boy data collection software, which measures patron interactions with the library.
Anderson is leaving the library to become coordinator for the Early Childhood Education Coalition in Noble County. Called Noble Thrive by 5, the program aims to increase the availability, affordability and quality of child care.
Board member Beth Friskney, a published author of a children’s book, “R is for Rome City,” will join author Anna Pranger for the library’s “Ask the Expert: Author” program Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center. The library and CLC are collaborating for this monthly program. Register to attend at thecommunitylearningcenter.org.
In other business, the board approved the resolution for its 2022 budget. Mullins said the documents will be uploaded to Gateway for the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.