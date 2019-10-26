ROME CITY — Rome City Elementary students celebrated the food, music, games, clothing, language and traditions of their Yemen classmates in the first of two culture days this school year.
Principal Heather Green said 68 students of the 275 at the school have come to the United States from Yemen, or were born in the United States to parents who came from Yemen. She said culture days are held in the spring and fall to help students learn and understand others.
“In the spring we’ve had various cultures,” she said. “The fall one is Arabic to help students understand why the ESL (English as a Second Language) students face barriers.”
Language exchange happens often among students. Arabic is spoken in many homes, Green said, and some students spoke no English when they came to Rome City. Some students speak Arabic at school to teach their classmates the language as they learn English.
For Yemen Culture Day, stations were set up for music and dances, clothing, Arabic writing and painting, food, geography and games. Classes spent 20 minutes at each station. In the art room, students tried writing messages such as “thank you,” “friends” and “good luck” in Arabic in one smooth motion with paintbrushes and black paint, working from right to left on the paper.
In the robotics room, students viewed a Powerpoint presentation about traditional Yemeni dress, then examined decorative details on clothing, headbands, scarves, jewelry and other accessories for men, women and boys and girls. Some Yemeni students wore their traditional dress to school as well.
Household items on display included a pillow for placing bread dough in the oven, colorful bowls for serving guests and keeping bread warm, a teapot and fringed picture frames.
An ornately decorated gold tray held perfume and fragrance containers for hospitality to female guests for parties, weddings and other occasions.
Students sampled baklava, honeycomb bread, sabaya, desserts and tea in the MakerSpace room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.