KENDALLVILLE — East Noble Theatre won’t be getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas this year.
Due to some issues with the licensing for the stage musical version of “A Christmas Story,” theater director Josh Ogle announced Wednesday that the school has to make a switch in its upcoming holiday musical.
East Noble had planned to stage “A Christmas Story,” based on the Indiana-inspired holiday cult-classic of Ralphie Parker and his quest to get a Red Ryder BB rifle for Christmas for its upcoming show Dec. 5-8.
“But due to some restrictions held by the theatre company and a national tour that was just announced, amateur theaters currently cannot perform this show,” Ogle said.
Instead, East Noble is switching gears to a holiday classic — “White Christmas.”
The timeless musical featuring the music of Irving Berlin is based on the 1954 movie of the same name.
A holiday romantic comedy of sorts, the story follows two soldiers and entertainers who make it big in the music business after returning home from serving in World War II. After becoming successful producers, they scout out a musical act of two sisters, leading to romantic hijinx.
The show, which is new to the East Noble stage, will run Dec. 5-8 at the Cole Auditorium.
Season ticket brochures will be mailed out soon, with season tickets going on sale starting Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. at the box office.
