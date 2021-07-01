FORT WAYNE — Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post of the Indiana State Police will be promoting safe travel over the July 4th holiday weekend with increased enforcement patrols.
To increase safety for all motorists, the Indiana State Police will be participating in Operation CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project) through Monday. These enforcement projects are federally-funded programs that allow extra troopers to patrol Hoosier highways through the holiday period when increased traffic volume is expected, state police said.
Patrol efforts will be focused on distracted and impaired driving behavior, and unrestrained drivers and passengers, police added. During this same four-day holiday weekend last year, Indiana experienced 2,345 crashes which resulted in 425 injuries and 13 fatalities.
Motorists are encouraged to do your part to ensure safety on our Hoosier roadways:
Don’t drive distracted: Indiana law restricts a motorist’s use of cellphones to hands free technology only, with exception for emergency 911 calls.
Police offer these tips:
• Obey posted speed limits, and reduce speeds as necessary.
• Increase following distances. Don’t tailgate.
• Make sure all vehicle occupants are buckled up. Seat belts reduce injuries and save lives, but only when properly worn.
• Don’t drive impaired, whether by alcohol, drugs or exhaustion.
• If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 (when safe to do so) and provide a vehicle description, location, direction of travel and license plate if possible.
Troopers at the Fort Wayne Post are wishing everyone a safe and enjoyable of July 4th weekend. “With your help, together we can promote safety and prevent tragedy on our Hoosier roadways,” ISP Sgt. Brian Walker said. He reminded motorists to buckle up, drive responsibly and stay alert.
