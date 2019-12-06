KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating "Bix" the bison.
"Bix" the bison was reported missing from the east side of Bixler Lake near the softball field parking lot.
"Bix" is a fiberglass buffalo that the parks department painted. It is valued at $3,500. One side of the buffalo is painted blue with a knight and the words "Kendallville" the opposite side has a depiction of Apple Fest.
The theft of the statue occurred between Nov. 27 and Dec. 6 when it was reported.
Also reported missing from the campground area were three flood light and ten, 25-foot extension cords.
The Kendallville Police Department is asking anyone with knowledge or information pertaining to the possible location of "Bix" the bison to call 260-347-0654.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.