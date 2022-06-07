ALBION — Imagine you are trying to dig through a tunnel that’s 4 feet deep today.
You manage to dig out a foot, only to find out that the tunnel has had another foot and a half of material added to the other side.
Welcome to county government when it comes to attempts to appropriately compensate its employees.
The Noble County Council voted unanimously Monday to tell department heads to budget for 4.5% raises for county employees in 2023, a nice-sized increase from the 3.5% the county offered as raises a year ago.
Unfortunately, the Social Security Administration is expecting the cost of living to jump by 8.6% next year, according to Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, meaning county employees will have less purchasing power next year than they have this year.
That 8.6% increase is just an estimate and so is the 4.5% raise amount suggested by the county council.
The county won’t know until budget hearing time, the third week of August, what the growth quotient will be. The Department of Local Government Finance releases the quotient each summer to let county and municipal governments how much additional money they can raise through taxes.
With inflation being incredibly high and affecting prices of pretty much everything, the county may not be able to afford even that 4.5% raise, officials said.
That didn’t sit well with anyone on the council, not with the Social Security Administration expecting a 8.6% cost of living increase.
“We’ve got to pay these people decent money,” Councilman Tom Janes said. “They’re getting hammered.”
The council and Knafel discussed the advantages of employee retention and the importance competitive salaries play in that retention effort. With jobs in abundance, it can be difficult to retain people.
“We’ve had turnover this year like we have never seen before,” Knafel told the council.
Budget hearings will be held beginning Aug. 15. Hearings will be held in the new annex building.
The council has to adopt its budget prior to Nov. 1. The DLGF has final say over all budget figures.
Inflation reared its ugly head for a good chunk of Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith suggested that the council consider a blanket doubling of gas budgets to get through the rest of the year. Knafel said each department would have to make additional appropriation requests.
Before Monday’s meeting, the council authorized the Noble County Sheriff’s Department to advertise to do just that.
For the last three years, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber has budgeted $75,000 for fuel.
Even with an additional $20,000 he transferred from a garage/maintenance line item, Weber is down to $30,000. He won’t have money for gas come August.
Eighteen months ago, Weber said he was paying $1.98 per gallon. Today, he’s buying it at a county rate of $3.56.
Deputies and transport officers utilize approximately 3,500 gallons of fuel each month.
Weber asked for the county to appropriate an additional $100,000 to his fuel line item.
He also announced steps he has taken to limit fuel consumption, including eliminating the off-duty usage of take-home patrol cars; and promoting stationary patrols by deputies, who may be spending more time in other area police departments waiting for calls.
Weber also reported that the department’s newest police cars will have V6 engines, which won’t gobble up the gas like current V8 models.
Weber said there is only so much he can do to limit use. Crucial areas still need to be patrolled, and many calls can’t be managed with just a phone call.
Weber said he is also facing increasing costs to feed inmates. Boxes of chicken that were selling for $30 last year are going for $135 now.
