KENDALLVILLE — Historic Downtown Kendallville wrapped up its first year with a full-time Main Street manager and the downtown organization recapped its achievements and has set some bold goals for this year in its 2022 annual report.
"Chances are, if you've visited Historic Downtown Kendallville lately, you've noticed a lot of wonderful updates. From the new streetscape, to the new pocket park, to fresh lighting and decor, Kendallville has gotten a much-needed facelift over the last couple of years," wrote Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson in the foreword of the 2022 annual report. "But what you may not see is the increased foot traffic, increased revenue, and forward momentum happening behind the scenes. Great things are happening in downtown Kendallville, and we invite YOU to be a part of it!"
The organization — which rebranded from Experience the Heart of Kendallville to the more explanatory Historic Downtown Kendallville — released its report in two parts, an annual recap of 2022 as well as a business investment guide for those who may be giving Kendallville a look for new investment.
Downtown Kendallville has seen more than $4.5 million in new investment from 2020-2022, with 13 new businesses opening downtown. Volunteers put in nearly 2,300 hours helping with events, promotions, beautification and other projects.
Historic Downtown Kendallville generated $93,000 in revenue on the year, with 35% coming from grants, 22% coming from city government and the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission (both supplied $25,000 per year toward the Main Street manager's salary). Just 12% of that total came from downtown event revenue, with 6% of the income coming from donations.
The group does have a four-tiered sponsorship program, with levels at $250, $500, $1,000 and $1,500-plus annual commitment. Sponsors receive perks for their support including ad placement on the city Main Street website, T-shirt listings, logos on promotional materials and space at downtown events.
In 2022, the city established a Historic Preservation Commission and adopted guidelines to help maintain downtown's historic character; created a heritage trail of window clings featuring historic residents of Kendallville's past on numerous downtown buildings; partnered with Be Noble, the Noble County Economic Development Corp., to establish a downtown business incubator site (location still pending); starting working with investors in an effort to establish more second-floor housing downtown; and rebranded the organization's name, logo and marketing strategy.
Not included in that list of accomplishments was a listing of events Historic Downtown Kendallville hosted or assisted with including the third Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival in May; downtown concert events; the dedication of the pocket park; a new lantern parade at Halloween; and the community Christmas tree lighting event among others.
Looking ahead to 2023, Historic Downtown Kendallville has several goals outlined in its strategic plan under the organization's four main categories of organization/governance, design, promotion and economic vitality.
Goals include:
Organization/governance
• Engaging with other cultures and youth to get feedback and new ideas for downtown
• Host an annual meeting for donors and volunteers
• Host town hall sessions to collect feedback and foster community engagement
• Host volunteer development workshops and promote volunteer opportunities
• Grow donor base
Design
• Launch demonstration housing project
• Add new art installations, install new wayfinding signage, host storefront window display contests, install sidewalk clings and encourage painting on the rears of buildings
• Host workshops on topics including benefits of historic preservation, online sales platforms, visual merchandising and hands-on-window repair
Promotion
• Host additional downtown concerts, start summer sidewalk sales, and downtown skate nights
• Host fitness classes in the pocket park
• Promote downtown via regular podcasts, radio appearances monthly, downtown event listings on monitors and promote in the Convention and Visitors Bureau guide
Economic vitality
• Host pop-up stores in otherwise vacant storefront
• Attract more dining and entertainment
• Create a business incubator space
• Install at least one electric vehicle charger downtown
• Encourage and support second-floor residential development
• Acquire at least one blighted building downtown for revitalization
On the business investment side, Historic Downtown Kendallville has identified food as by far the No. 1 want — casual restaurant or pub/brewery, winery or distillery/fine dining dominated the most-requested business list, followed by book store, clothing stores, specialty boutiques and family entertainment.
Professional services make up slightly over a third of current downtown businesses, while retail is No. 2 at 23%. Downtown currently has an 18% vacancy rate, with beauty and wellness, restaurants, entertainment, churches/outreach and government space all occupying 10% or less of downtown.
Kendallville bleeds consumers who are looking for specialty foods as well as people who need to buy furniture, appliances, gardening equipment and electronics. Although the city does have a big box store in Walmart and an additional grocery store in Kroger, it's missing other large retail that a community like Angola has with Meijer and Menard's on top of other offerings.
Consumer patterns show the most demand on the weekend — Saturday is by and far the most popular shopping day — while afternoon and evening hours are generally when people go out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.