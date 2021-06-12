LAKELAND — For most of this school year, the threat of COVID hung over every school event for Lakeland’s Class of 2021, from day-to-day classes to sporting events like basketball games.
But despite the odds, they made it through the 2020-2021 school year with few coronavirus interruptions. Last year, the school system celebrated graduation on the football field. This year, those ceremonies returned to the school’s main gym. One hundred and one students walked across a temporary stage set up in the north end of the gym, with family and friends filling the bleachers, to receive their diplomas in an almost perfectly normal, graduation ceremony.
Jason Schackow, assistant high school principal, said Friday night’s graduation was a testament to these students.
“Most classes have their own uniqueness, something that makes them special, but this class, being juniors and going through the pandemic last year, living in a world where their senior year could be off and on in a second, that was special,” he said. “When you register a kid for kindergarten and stood next to that sign that said ‘Class of 2021’ you don’t think for the second it’s going to end up this way that many years later, but it did and these kids did great.”
Schackow said one thing that made these students shine through an otherwise difficult and unpredictable school year was the leadership they exhibited to both their under classmates, and the school’s staff as well.
What made this group special was their leadership abilities,” he explained. “How from a student body standpoint, they helped guide our school through everything that was going on. I think when we are talking about this class for years to come, and we will, we’ll talk about their resiliency and how they helped students and staff get through COVID as well.”
Lakeland Class of 2021 Valedictorians Sadie Edsall and Keirstin Roose each took a turn addressing their classmates. Teacher Brittany Cowley gave the annual commencement address.
Principal Robert Albaugh presented each graduate with his or her diploma.
