Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Craig A. Gilbert, 47, of the 600 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was booked at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Andrew J. Yoquelet, 32, of the 900 block of North Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yoquelet was held on $2,500 bond.
Nilani N. Gaunt, 26, of the 3300 block of Portage Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gaunt posted $1,000 bond and was released Thursday.
Brayden P. Moschel, 20, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was booked at 9:10 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentece relating to a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Kristina K. Patton, 62, of the 200 block of Ley Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:35 p.m. Thursday by Avilla police on charges of interfering with public safety, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor. Patton was held on $2,500 bond.
Scott M. Robinson, 51, of the 300 block of West Spring Street, Etna Green, was arrested at 10:42 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Robinson was held without bond.
Kelvin D. Smith, 65, of the 400 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Everardo V. Solis, 31, of the 2900 block of Hanna, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Solis was held without bond.
Brooke M. Stoneburner, 33, of the 400 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Stoneburner was held without bond.
Elizabeth Yates, 42, of the 800 block of Johnson Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:01 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yates was held on $1,120.67 cash bond.
