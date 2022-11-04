AVILLA — The Avilla Plan Commission paved the way for the sale of 27 residential housing lots in Phase I of the new Orchard Valley Reserve development on the town’s north side during Wednesday’s meeting at the Avilla Town Hall.
Granite Ridge Builders received secondary plat approval from the plan commission.
With Wednesday’s action, the plat can be recorded at the Noble County Courthouse, a requirement before Granite Ridge could begin selling lots. Following more than a year of planning and infrastructure work, the company was pleased to be able to take the next big step.
“This is really exciting to see this come to fruition,” Granite Ridge Vice President of Development Kathy Hartman said.
“We’re ready to go,” project engineer David Brown, of D.A. Brown Engineering Consultants, said. “The streets are going to be in next week.”
The approximately 10-acre section approved Wednesday is the first phase of the project. When around half of the lots are sold, the company will begin developing the rest of the project, Hartman said. Orchard Valley Reserve is anticipated to bring approximately 70 new buildable lots to Avilla’s housing market when fully developed.
Under Avilla Plan Commission guidelines, infrastructure work is required to be completed before final plat approval — and that presented a potential snag.
Due to an industrywide concrete shortage, the curbing and street paving is not finished for Phase I at Orchard Valley Reserve. If that work is not completed, according to those guidelines, the developer is required to file a performance bond before plat approval, a financial guarantee the work will be completed per approved specifications.
The commissioners decided to waive the bond requirement, which was good news for the developers.
One of the 27 lots at Orchard Valley Reserve already has a prospective buyer.
“They want to lock their interest rate in, and they can’t do that until the plat is recorded,” Hartman said.
Brown assured the commission that the finishing touches are going to happen.
“The curbing is going in Tuesday, and the asphalt is right behind it,” Brown said.
The town of Avilla has worked with Granite Ridge Builders before. Cranberry Acres, a large housing development located on the west edge of town, was a Granite Ridge project.
That familiarity, and the quality of work that has been done, swayed the commission to grant the request.
“I feel comfortable with them doing it without (the performance bond),” plan commission member Josh Lash said.
That comfort level is a two-way street. With the Cranberry Acres subdivision a positive experience, Granite Ridge was eager to work with the town again. Bill Ley was town manager when Cranberry Acres was developed. When Ley retired, Tena Woenker took the town manager post.
“It’s a great working relationship,” Hartman said. “Bill and Tena are great to work with. That’s why we like to do business here.”
Woenker and Avilla Utility Superintendent Brian Carroll both recommended final plat approval.
Town Councilman Paul Shepherd, who also sits on the plan commission, was happy to get more housing. The lack of residential housing has been an issue for some time in northeastern Indiana and elsewhere.
“We need more housing,” Shepherd said.
He said the town benefits from its proximity to a four-lane highway — S.R. 3 — as well as to nearby urban shopping.
“We’re geographically blessed,” Shepherd said. “We’re set up geographically to be close to Fort Wayne for shopping, but it’s still a small town.”
