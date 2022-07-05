SYRACUSE — It's been dry around northeast for about the last three weeks, but that changed in a big way on Tuesday as wave of powerful morning storms dumped inches of rain on the region.
While the four-county picked up about an inch-plus of drink for water-starved fields and lawns, further south in Whitley and Allen counties, they arguably got too much rain as the thunderstorms pounded the area.
As of noon Tuesday, Allen County picked up about 5 inches of rain, with the region's biggest total falling at a reporting site about 8 miles northeast of Fort Wayne, where 6.2 inches fell in about a 12-hour span, said meteorologist Hannah Carpenter with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
Fort Wayne typically only sees about 4 inches of rain for the entire of month of July in an average year, according to local climate data, meaning that the area picked up more than a month's worth of rain in less than a half a day.
Fort Wayne saw 3.26 inches of rain in June 2022, under the average of 4.48 inches typical in the sixth month of the year.
Elsewhere, Huntertown and Leo-Cedarville both saw about 5 inches of rain, while to the west, Churubusco picked up 4.2 inches and Columbia City saw 3.61 inches.
Several roads around Fort Wayne were flooded from the deluge and local creeks and ditches were overwhelmed by the huge amount of rain in the short morning hours.
Further north, rainfall total lessened. Albion did see 3.14 inches, while Kendallville picked up a heavy 2.12 inches, although comparatively light to other parts of northeast Indiana.
Keep going north and the rainfall totals kept dropping, with 1.67 inches around LaGrange and reports under 1 inch in the Angola area.
All of that rain hit after northeast Indiana had seen weeks and weeks of dry conditions.
Fort Wayne did measure a small 0.23 inches on June 26, but other than that, the region hasn't seen any appreciable rainfall since the June 13 derecho system that not only brought heavy rain but damaging winds, Carpenter said.
Tuesday's storms will certainly help bring a little rejuvenating to the area, which has been seeing drought conditions since June as very hot, very dry weather has baked the local landscape.
"Most of northeast Indiana is showing abnormally dry conditions, that's a step below the moderate drought conditions," Carpenter said.
About two-thirds, 64.9% of the U.S., is seeing dry conditions or worse right now — with the worst impacts being in the American west.
Almost all of Indiana is under the "abnormally dry" rating right now, with a portion of western Indiana currently in the "moderate drought" range. The three-month forecast also suggests that drought is likely to develop across much of the state along with most of Illinois, western Kentucky and Tennessee and southern Missouri also being impacted.
