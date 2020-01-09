ANGOLA — The rainfall that's predicted in the coming days could bury northeast Indiana if it came in the form of snow, calculations from Angola's official weather observer say.
In addition, said Weather Observer Tim Tyler, if that rain predicted for Friday and Saturday came in the form of snow, it would put the blizzard of 1978 to shame. That year more than 20 inches of snow was recorded in the area. In addition, strong winds caused drifting of snow that topped the roofs on houses, literally trapping some people in their homes for days.
The science behind snow makes it difficult to calculate how much precipitation equals snowfall using an easy, one-size-fits all ratio. That's because the amount of water in snow is determined by temperatures. The warmer the air temperature the greater the water content in snow.
"When cooperative observers record snowfall each morning for the preceding 24 hours, they also collect the snow that fell in the open rain gauge and melt it to get the 'rain equivalent,”' Tyler said. "This is used by the NWS to compute a snow-to-water ratio and is used in some of their modeling."
When questioned how the 3-5 inches of rain forecast for Friday through Saturday might equate as snow, Tyler reached to 2019 to come up with an estimate.
"I can answer your question using last January’s historical data as an example," Tyler said. "On Jan. 18, 2019, I measured 1.5 inches of new snowfall, which when melted, equaled 0.15 inches of rain. Thus, you would have a snow to water ratio of 10:1. This is a common ratio, but it varies depending on the air temperature. Two days later, we received 3 inches of new snow but the rain equivalent was only 0.12 inches. This gives a snow-to-water ratio of 25:1. The air temp was much lower during this snowfall, with a low of -3 degrees."
Tyler calculated last January's average snow-to-water ratio at about 15:1, which means 15 inches of snow would produce as much water as 1 inch of rain.
"So for the heavy rain event which is coming our way, a 3-inch rain event would be equivalent to 45 inches of snow, and 5 inches of rain would be equivalent to a 75 inches of snow! That amount of snow would certainly eclipse the blizzard of ’78," Tyler said.
Data provided to Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown as of Thursday was predicting 4.37 inches of snow for the period ending Saturday night. Using the 15-to-1 ratio provided by Tyler, that comes out to 65.55 inches of snow.
By the way, if you were wondering, Tyler pointed out that snow that falls in cold air temperatures, because of the lower moisture content, never makes a good snowball because it is drier. Dry snow is also more prone to drifting.
"So as a rule, as the air temp decreases, the snow to water ratio increases," Tyler said.
