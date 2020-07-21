Five booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Five people were booked into the Noble County Jail on Sunday, according to jail records.
Amber N. Freeman, 22, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Mitchell S. Jenks, 32, of the 4900 block of Franke Road, New Haven, was arrested at 8:36 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony. Jenks was held on $2,500 bond.
Jae L. Marzion, 42, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of simple assault, a Class B felony. Marzion was held without bond.
Kendall D. Robertson 21, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Robertson was held without bond.
David L. Schrock, 60, of the 3100 block of south C.R. 1200W, Goshen, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
