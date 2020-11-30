ROME CITY — The Rome City Marshal’s Office is looking for assistance from the public after three males broke into the Our Lady, Mother of Mercy Center property between 11:30 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. Nov. 20-21.
Substantial damage in repair costs were done to the property, by the vandals.
A reward of $1,000 is being offered by OLMM for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three persons involved.
A press release from the Rome City Marshal’s Office said, they believe the names of the three young men are Isaac, Tom and Luke. The person believed to be Isaac, was wearing glasses and an orthopedic boot on his right let. Tom is wearing an olive drab fleece army jacket. He has blonde hair. Luke was wearing cowboy boots, a jean jacket and has dark hair.
All three are believed to be between 19 and 22 years of age.
In 2014 the Mother of Mercy Foundation began the restoration of the property and renamed the property Our Lady, Mother of Mercy Center. The restoration continues today.
Anyone with information regarding any or all of these persons is asked to contact the Rome City Marshal’s Office at 260-854-3113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.