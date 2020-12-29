LAGRANGE — Now that Christmas is over, motivation can start to lag a bit. So, if you’re looking for something new to do outside, the LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department might have the answer.
The parks department is inviting people to come out and try a little forest bathing on Friday at Maple Wood Nature Center, starting at 4:30 p.m. Forest bathing is an intentionally quiet and slow stroll through the woods, aimed at awakening the senses and lowering stress levels. The walk will last approximately one hour.
Every participant will first be taught two easy sensory exercises to use anytime. The practice of forest bathing is popular in Japan and Europe and has been scientifically proven to be beneficial health, said LaGrange County Naturalist Leslie Arnold.
“Start out 2021 with a step in the right direction,” she added.
Due to the silent, slow nature of forest bathing, this program may not be suitable for children younger than 10. Space is limited to 25 walkers. Face masks are required if you cannot maintain a distance of 6 feet from strangers. Arnold stressed that people should remember to dress for cold weather.
For more information or to reserve a place, contact Arnold by calling 463-4022, or sent an email confirming your reservation to larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E 100 S, LaGrange.
