LAGRANGE — When Audri Martin heard the show announcer read out her name as the winner of the 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair’s Large Animal Showmanship contest, she was speechless.
Only 13 years old, now in her fifth year of 4-H, she was the youngest competitor in the field of nine vying for the title.
First launched in 1976, the contest has grown to become the fair’s most prestigious event. The winner receives a traveling trophy to hold on to for a year and a check for $200 donated by the Dusty Feller family.
Martin, the daughter of Ken and Tina Martin, earned her way into the competition by being named the premiere sheep showman only days earlier. For winning that title, she also won a gold belt buckle.
It took a few minutes for Martin to compose herself enough that she could talk. She quickly admitted she never even dreamed of winning the title.
“This is crazy,” she said, wiping away tears of joy. “I don’t even know what to say.”
Martin showed lambs this year, but in years past showed started calf. When asked how she’s learned so much about all the animals each contestant must show – sheep, beef, dairy goat, swine, started calf, meat goat, draft horse, and horse – Martin admitted she had a lot of help from a lot of other people.
“I have a lot of really good friends,” she explained.
First runner-up honors went to Caytlin Sherman, who earned her way into the contest by winning the beef showman title. For her effort, Sherman received a check from the Wolheter family.
Other contestants included Gabby Beemen, who represented the swine barn, Amelia Johnston, representing the dairy goat barn, Abby Hantz, representing the dairy barn, Lilli Howe, representing the started calf barn, Karter Whitsel, representing the meat goat barn, Hannah Kline, representing the draft horse barn and Reese Wolheter, representing the horse and pony club. Each contestant was awarded a brand new belt buckle for being named a species showmanship winner.
