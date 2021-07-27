KENDALLVILLE — Your McDonald’s is going to take a little longer.
Pull forward. We’ll bring it out to you when it’s ready.
Construction at Kendallville’s McDonald’s on U.S. is taking a little longer than expected, as crews continue to rebuild the restaurant. Like many construction projects this year, supply chain delays have left the project taking a little longer than expected to complete.
The restaurant closed in late April for a planned demolition and rebuild, with hopes that the construction would be complete and burgers back on the grill by the first week of August.
With the new month starting Sunday, the local McDonald’s is nowhere close to being ready to open.
“As with many construction jobs happening now, there are random materials or pieces to the entire project that are constrained due to availability, shipping or manufacturing delays. This has thrown in some kinks into the opening date,” said Brian Hedrick, U.S. McOpCo operations manager who oversees 37 locations in the Midwest, including Kendallville’s.
Hedrick is now hoping the store will be ready by the end of August, although that will also be affected by equipment deliveries and other factors so no exact date can be set, he said.
Most McDonald’s are owned and operated by individual franchisees — the Avilla location at S.R. 3 and Albion Road is one such store — but the company does maintain some direct ownership of some locations. The Kendallville McDonald’s location is one those 5% of stores nationally that is owned directly by the corporation.
The demo and rebuild was originally planned for 2020, but the pandemic put the brakes on that construction plan until this year.
Instead of trying to renovate the nearly 50-year-old location, McDonald’s opted to rebuild the site as a modern restaurant location, similar to the one now located in Columbia City.
The modern updates will go beyond just aesthetics and include energy-efficient LED lighting, new appliances in the kitchen and electronic kiosks indoors where people can punch in their own order and pay.
The restaurant will still have its standard counter and cashier for those who want a more traditional ordering process, but the restaurant will also have a dedicated curbside pickup location and a delivery window for pick-up orders for services like DoorDash or Uber Eats that don’t currently offer service in Kendallville but might in the future.
Parking is also being expanded since McDonald’s owners the lot behind the liquor store, which can be used for trucks, buses or other oversized-vehicle parking.
McDonald’s is still also working diligently to staff the updated restaurant. Previously, the store was running at about 50% of its ideal staff, so hiring crews are already working to try to get people locked in for jobs upon reopening.
“We are really needing many employees for the new store and are willing to transport employees to Auburn for training until the store opens,” Hedrick said. “Hiring has been really tough and we are wanting to open with over 75 employees, we currently have around 25-30.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.