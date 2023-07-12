Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Keegen A. Bentley, 22, of the 100 block of Western Street, Rome City, was arrested at 3:35 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bentley was held on $1,500 bond.
Shawn E. Gibbs, 51, of the 5600 block o0f East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was booked at 12:46 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
David C. Hochstetler, 25, of the 600 block of Trail Ridge Road, Albion, was booked at 11:23 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Alyssa N. Jeffries, 25, of the 1300 block of Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 3:29 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jeffries was held without bond.
Eugene A. Rasnake, 44, of the 900 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Rasnake was held without bond.
Amber I. Strunk, 44, of the 2800 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Strunk was held on $2,500 bond.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Monday, according to jail records.
Rachel DeGraw, 35, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of theft-auto. No bond information provided.
Tony Jacobs, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 3 felony. No bond information provided.
Trinton Tuttle, no age provided, of the 1700 block of East C.R. 770S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a temporary custody order. No further charging information provided. No bond information provided.
