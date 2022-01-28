LEBANON — East Noble show choirs competed Saturday at the Lebanon Invitational for the first time in 10 years, and walked away with a grand championship win in the small mixed division.
Both choirs, as well as select soloists, will perform a preview show in Cole Auditorium on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $5 per person. All money raised is used to offset the cost of competition entry fees.
At Lebanon, Knight Rhythms, East Noble’s mixed choir, beat out some stiff competition from Columbus North High School, Marion Harding of Ohio, Frankfort High School, Danville High School and Indian Creek High School. The mixed choir also won caption awards for best vocals.
Knight Rhythms is under the direction of Chris and Kim Mettert, with choreography by Jeff Cox and Gretchen Miller, accompaniment by Donna Russell, arrangement by Jeff Bowen and costumes by Gail McInnis.
This year’s Knight Rhythms show is “The Queen’s Gambit: A Show about Chess.” The show features a driving dance break to start, with operatic solos from Dakota Rodgers and Alina Brinker.
“We couldn’t have possibly asked for a better start to the season,” said director Chris Mettert. “It’s been almost two years since we competed in a ‘regular’ invitational and the kids were so ready. I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of these kids. We haven’t been to Lebanon for 10 years and I am so glad we went back. Thank you so much to our staff as well as all of the parents and alumni who support us.”
East Noble’s unisex choir, Premiere Edition, finished third in the unisex division. Premiere Edition brings to the stage this year their original show, “BOSS: Beautiful, Original, Stylish and Smart.” The ladies start their show with a vocal showcase of their harmony singing abilities, with featured solos by Ally Barker, Courtney Cooper, Katie White and Sierra Crump.
East Noble choirs will continue competition Saturday at the Bishop Dwenger Invitational. Premier Edition takes the stage at 10:15 a.m. and Knight Rhythms at 1:30 p.m.
Other local competitions include the Northrup Invitational on Feb. 5, DeKalb Invitational on Feb. 19, and the Garrett and Columbia City invitational contests on March 12. East Noble will host their own invitational on March 5. Choirs who qualify will compete at the state contest March 19.
