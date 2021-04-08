Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Adam J. Beery, 36, of the 200 block of East Gale Street, Angola, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
William R. Chorpenning, 37, of the 200 block of Kingswood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Chorpenning was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher I. In, 25, of the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, Evanston, Illinois, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. In was released on his own recognizance.
Shelby Jacobs Jr., 44, of the 200 block of North Olive Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jacobs was held without bond.
James L. Mitchell, 36, of the 9500 block of West C.R. 768S, Hudson, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Mitchell was held on $750 bond.
Blake C . Oberlin, 21, of the 300 block of U.S. 6, Corunna, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Oberlin was also held on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Oberlin was held on $2,500 bond.
David L. Westfall, 42, of the 700 block of South June Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 1 a.m. Wednesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor. Westfall was held without bond.
