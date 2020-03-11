Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Austin K. Cox, 23, of the 9900 block of East C.R. 1000N, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:58 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Cox was held without bond.
Marlene M. DeCamp, 44, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. DeCamp was held without bond.
Alize M. DeGraw, 18, of the 400 block of South Street, Angola, was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. DeGraw was held without bond.
Brittany D. Faculjak, 37, of the 400 block of East Street, Ashley, was arrested at 9:20 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Faculjak was held without bond.
Kyle D. Foulk, 27, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:53 p.m. on a warrant. No charging information provided. Foulk was held on $2,500 bond.
Preston E. Lee, 18, of the 6800 block of West C.R. 100S, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Kevin R. Slone, 35, of the 300 block of Loud Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:25 a.m. Thursday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
James W. Bolen, 45, of the 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:40 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bolen was held without bond.
Gary J. Fitzgerald, 35, of the 10400 block of Bitterroot Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor. Fitzgerald was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan Hernandez, 40, of the 1500 block of North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Friday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Bradley S. Hettinger, 32, of the 1000 block of Edgewater Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Friday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Hettinger was held without bond.
Emily A. Malcolm, 37, of the 2800 block of Cainbridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Malcolm was held without bond.
Cody D. Mullins, 28, of the 8600 block of East C.R. 560S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:05 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on two warrants charging probation violations; and a warrant for which charging information wasn’t provided. Mullins was held without bond.
David F. Wolfe, 73, of the 1400 block of West North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging two counts of failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 5 felony; and a single charge of failure of a violent sex offender to posses identification. Wolfe was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph A. Boszor, 58, of the 9600 block of North C.R. 500E, Rome City, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Boszor was held without bond.
Kamron P. Hart, 19, of the 200 block of Glory Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:04 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hart was held without bond.
Randy J. Miller, 43, of the 300 block of Grove Street, Rome City, was booked at 9:11 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Christian M. McQuade, 26, of the 20 block of EMS B59 Lane, Warsaw, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license-second offense. McQuade was held without bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 33, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Scare was held on $2,500 bond.
Whitney D. Tackett, 28, of the 300 block of Martin Street, Rome City, was arrested at 10:41 a.m. Sunday on a warrant, no charging information provided, and charges of possession of legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; False informing or reporting, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Tackett was held on $2,500 bond.
Johnathon Lavon Anderson, 41, of the 3400 block of Adirondack Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Monday on warrant charging nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. Anderson was held on $2,500 bond.
Dawn R. Blum, 55, of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Monday by Rome City police on charges of two counts of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and two counts of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
James W. Bolen, 45, of the 2700 block of South Lima Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:01 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bolen was held without bond.
Donald E. Davies, 35, of the 5600 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Davies was held without bond.
Robert M. Blum, 53 of the 1800 block of East C.R. 1000N, Rome City, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Monday by Rome City police on charges of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and invasion of privacy, A Class B misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Jessica Lee Davis, 34, of the 900 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Monday by Rome City police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and false reporting. No bond information provided.
Masyn M. Krieger, 21, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 8:23 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Charles A. Lance, 59, of the 2000 block of Priscilla Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Lance was held without bond.
Elvira Rodriguez, 46, of the 400 block of Sherwood Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 3:47 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Rodriguez was held on $3,500 bond.
Jose De Jesus Segovia, 40, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Segovia was held on $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.